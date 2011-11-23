* 16 weeks to Nov. 19 gross like-for-like sales up 0.2 pct

* Says has seen recent marked decline in consumer confidence

* Says on course to meet year expectations

* Shares down 7 pct (Adds detail, background, analyst comment)

By Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Nov 23 British retailer JD Sports Fashion said it had seen a sharp slowdown in sales growth since September and warned that Christmas trading would be tough.

Shares in the clothing and footwear firm, which trades as JD Sports, Size, Bank, Scotts and Chausport, fell 7 percent after it said sales at stores open over a year, including VAT sales tax, rose 0.2 percent in the 16 weeks to Nov. 19.

That compares with growth of 3.3 percent in the seven weeks to Sept. 17.

"Although we anticipate a tough Christmas trading period ... at this stage the board believes the group remains on course to deliver earnings in line with current expectations," the company said on Wednesday.

JD Sports, which sells brands such as Adidas and Nike to a young clientele, said it had seen a recent marked decline in consumer confidence.

This echoed grim warnings on the prospects for Christmas trading from industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium on Monday, and updates last week from Mothercare and French Connection.

Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures. They are also worried about a stagnant housing market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in JD Sports, 57 percent owned by the Pentland sportswear group, were down 57.5 pence at 758.25 by 1300 GMT, valuing the business at 369 million pounds ($577 million).

"Recent trading, whilst representing a decline from the August-September period, is nevertheless holding up relatively well given difficult market conditions and tough comparatives," analysts at Charles Stanley Securities said in a note.

JD Sports also said it was seeking to improve the performance of its rugby brand Canterbury, which it bought for 6.5 million pounds in 2009, as global sales had been mixed. ($1 = 0.6391 British pounds) (Editing by Paul Hoskins and Jane Merriman)