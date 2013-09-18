* H1 profit 10 mln stg vs 2.9 mln stg in 2012
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 18 JD Sports Fashion is
confident of turning round its fashion and outdoor businesses
Blacks and Millets after the clothing and footwear retailer's
first-half profits surged on the back of strong demand at its
sports stores.
Healthy sales of the latest footwear from upmarket brands
like Adidas and Nike helped JD Sports profit before tax and
exceptional items for the six months to Aug. 3 rise to 10
million pounds ($16 million) from 2.9 million a year ago.
Like-for-like sales in the company's main UK and Ireland
sports retail arm rose 7.5 percent in the half year, benefiting
in-part from the demise of rival JJB Sports. This has left JD
Sports and market-leader Sports Direct as Britain's
dominant sportswear outlets.
That performance helped offset a 2.2 fall at the firm's
smaller Bank and Scotts fashion arm as well as the impact of
lower margins at outdoor brands Blacks and Millets following
heavy discounting to clear winter stock.
JD Sports bought its loss-making Blacks and Millets outdoor
chains from administrators for 20 million pounds in January
2012. Since then, the group has hired new management,
refurbished stores and relocated warehouse operations ahead of
the key autumn and winter trading period.
"You don't buy anything in distress normally that isn't just
that. So where do we feel we are now? We feel we are getting
stronger, in football parlance terms we're coming up the
league," Chairman Peter Cowgill told Reuters on Wednesday.
Operating losses at Blacks and Millets improved slightly to
8.9 million pounds in the period, and Cowgill said he expected
the division to break even in the second half.
At its fashion arm, where operating losses increased
slightly to 6.9 million pounds, the group is focused on
improving its Banks business. It has appointed Gwynn Milligan,
formerly of fashion retailers Arcadia and ASOS, as
managing director to revitalise its product range.
JD, which has most of its roughly 900 stores in Britain,
also wants more stores overseas and has opened in France,
Ireland and Spain through acquisitions in the past few years.
The firm bought 15 stores in the Netherlands and 10 in Germany
in the half year. It will add six stores to its 12 in France,
and two more to its six in Spain in the second half.
The group said like-for-like sales for the main UK and
Ireland sport and fashion chains in the five week period to
Sept. 7 were up by 2.8 percent. It said it was confident of
delivering full-year results within current expectations.
JD Sports, whose shares were flat at 1025 pence at 0805 GMT,
is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 68.7
million pounds according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.6288 British
pounds)