LONDON, Sept 18 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion posted a rise in first half profit as strong
demand at its sports stores helped offset tougher times for its
fashion and outdoor businesses.
The clothing and footwear firm, which sells merchandise from
top brands like Nike alongside own labels such as
Mckenzie, on Wednesday said pretax profit for the six months to
Aug 3 was 10 million pounds, up from 2.9 million a year ago.
Revenue grew 2 percent to 567.4 million pounds, with
like-for-like sales at its core UK sports retail division up 7.5
percent, but down 2.2 percent at its smaller fashion arm, which
trades under store names including Bank and Scotts.
The group's outdoor clothing businesses, Blacks and Millets,
bought for 20 million pounds in January 2012, made a first-half
operating loss of 8.9 million pounds as the firm cleared large
volumes of products like winter jackets at cut prices.
The company said the recent reorganisation of its fashion
and outdoor businesses would deliver returns in the longer term,
and added that it was confident of delivering full-year results
within the range of current expectations.
Shares in JD Sports closed at 1025 pence on Tuesday, up 40
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at almost 500
million pounds.