LONDON Nov 25 British retailer JD Sports plans to dispose of its loss-making fashion division to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

The group gave no indication on a price for its Bank division, which posted an 8.2 million pound ($12.85 million) operating loss for the six months to Aug. 2, but said the sale would cover some of the money lent by its more profitable operations to keep the fashion arm afloat.

It did not reveal the size of the inter-company debt but said that it expects to provide more detail on the sale in a trading update in January.

JD Sports, which has the majority of its 850 stores in Britain but also trades in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, said the remainder of its businesses have continued to trade in line with expectations during the second half of the year. (1 US dollar = 0.6379 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Goodman)