LONDON, April 15 JD Sports Fashion Plc

* Full year revenue rose 5.7 percent to 1.33 billion stg

* Final dividend up 3 percent to 22.65 pence per share

* Total dividend 27.1 pence per share

* Fy profit before tax and exceptional items 76.99 million stg, up 27.3 percent

* Outdoor business delivered a breakeven result (before exceptional items) in second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: