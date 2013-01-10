LONDON, Jan 10 LONDON Jan 10 JD Sports Fashion PLC : * JD Sports stores like-for-like sales for the seven week period ended 5 January were up 3.2 percent * JD Fashion stores saw like for like sales in the same seven week period decline by 7.9 percent * Earnings still within the range of market expectations after first-year losses in Blacks * Says year-end headline pretax profit likely to be towards lower end of market expectations