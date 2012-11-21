UPDATE 3-New Nestle CEO ditches elusive sales target
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
LONDON Nov 21 JD Sports Fashion PLC : * Sixteen week period to 17 November the like for like sales growth for these
fascias has been +1.5% overall * Trading environment in our markets remains tough and particularly so for the
fashion fascias * Reflected in split of l for l in the sixteen week period, being sports
fascias +3.5% and fashion fascias -6.6 * Commenced investment into the blacks stores and early signs are encouraging
for the future * Believes the group remains on course to deliver earnings in line with current
expectations
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.
LONDON, Feb 16 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher full-year profit on Thursday, helped by price increases and cost cuts, though revenue was pulled lower by currency fluctuations and weakness in Russia.