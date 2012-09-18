* H1 pretax profit 2.9 mln stg (2011: 16 mln stg); Rev 556
mln stg
* Initial loss of 10 mln stg in Blacks business
* Says well positioned to meet FY expectations
LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's JD Sports Fashion
reported an expected 82 percent drop in first half pretax
profit as operating losses from its Blacks Leisure acquisition
weighed on the group, but said it remained well positioned to
hit full-year targets.
The clothing and footwear firm, which sells merchandise from
top brands like Nike and Adidas, said on
Tuesday profit before tax and exceptional items for the six
months to July 28 was almost 2.9 million pounds ($4.72 million),
down from 16 million pounds a year ago.
Revenue in the period grew by 26 percent to 556 million
pounds, with like for like sales in the UK and Ireland combined
core retail segments up 1.1 percent.
JD said the loss in outdoor clothing retailer Blacks, bought
for 20 million pounds from administrators in January, was 10
million in the period due to problems with a lack of stock and a
high cost base but added that it was now stabilising and aimed
to break even in the second half.
Chairman Peter Cowgill said second half trading had so far
been robust in its sports division but more difficult in
fashion. Combined core like-for-like sales in the six weeks to
Sept. 8 were up 1.6 percent, with good growth in the sport
divisions offsetting a 6 percent decline in fashion.
Shares in the FTSE 250 listed group, which in August sold
rugby brand Canterbury to Pentland for 22.7 million pounds,
closed at 731.5 pence on Monday, up nearly 19 percent on three
months ago, valuing the business at around 350 million pounds.