* FY pretax profit 67.4 mln stg
* FY rev 1.06 bln stg
* Ups dividend 10 pct
April 12 JD Sports Fashion reported a 14
percent fall in full-year profit as higher costs squeezed
margins, but the clothing and footwear firm said it saw signs of
revival and hoped to benefit from upcoming major events like the
Olympics.
"Margins remain under pressure as consumers continue to be
offer driven," Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill said in a
statement.
For the year, JD Sports -- which sells merchandise from top
brands like Nike and Adidas -- reported a pretax profit of 67.4
million pounds ($107.20 million), down from 78.6 million pounds
a year earlier.
While budgets are still stretched, data has pointed to signs
of a shopping revival in the UK. Consumer spending rose for the
first time since mid-2010 in the final quarter of 2011 and
retailers and restaurants enjoyed strong business around
Christmas.
On Wednesday, surveys showed that retail sales rose at their
fastest pace so far this year in March, and retailers are
optimistic they would get a boost from international sporting
events like the London 2012 Olympic Games and the Euro 2012
football championships.
"We had a very good period of trading in December, around
Christmas. But January and February were a bit tougher," JD
Sports finance director Brian Small told Reuters.
"Since then there have been signs of life on the High
Street," Small said.
Revenue for the year surged 20 percent to 1.06 billion
pounds. The company also said it would pay a final dividend of
21.2 pence, up 10 percent from last year.
Shares of the company were down 4 percent at 770 pence at
0829 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton
Cordeiro)