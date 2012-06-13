June 13 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc
reported a 1.5 percent rise in comparable sales for 19 weeks,
but said operating losses from its Blacks Leisure acquisition
will continue to hit its results for the first half.
Shares in the company were up 4 percent at 631.4 pence at
0800 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
"The market was discounting bad news but like-for-like sales
has improved and the scale of the Blacks' losses is where we
expected," said Oriel Securities analyst Jonathan Pritchard in a
note to clients.
Cumulative comparable sales for the 19 weeks ended June 9
rose 1.5 percent, with sales from its sports outlets up 1.2
percent and fashion outlets up 3 percent.
The acquisition of outdoor clothing retailer Blacks Leisure
in January wiped off 2.2 million pounds off JD Sport's profit
for the year ended January 28.
The company, which sells merchandise from top brands like
Nike and Adidas, expects an operating loss of 10 million pounds
in Blacks in the current fiscal year. The company also said it
could record up to 5 million pounds restructuring charge.
The bulk of the operating loss in Blacks would occur in the
first half, the company said.
"Many believed that Blacks would lose more than 15 million
pounds this year but losses are confirmed to be at this level,"
analyst Pritchard said.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)