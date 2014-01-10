LONDON Jan 10 British retailer JD Sports
Fashion said it was on track to meet full-year profit
forecasts after a strong Christmas for its sports stores helped
boost trading.
The group on Friday said like-for-like sales for the 48
weeks to Jan. 4 at UK and Ireland sports and fashion stores were
"marginally ahead" of the 5.8 percent growth it had guided to in
November after 42 weeks of trading, with gross margins
maintained.
Its sports unit, which competes with Sports Direct
selling clothing and footwear from brands like Nike and Adidas
as well as own brands, had performed particularly well, the firm
said, while trading at its smaller fashion business had been
weaker and its outdoor arm improved as winter weather worsened.
The group did not run discounts in the run-up to Christmas,
unlike many British retailers including Debenhams and
Mothercare which did and subsequently had to warn on
profits due to the hit on margins.
Chairman Peter Cowgill said he expected improving product
ranges to deliver a "significant uplift" to its Banks Fashion
arm in 2014, adding he was optimistic its loss-making outdoor
division would break even in the second half to end-Jan.
To improve the fortunes of its Blacks and Millets outdoor
chains, bought from administrators for 20 million pounds two
years ago, the firm has hired new management, refurbished
stores, improved online and relocated its warehouse operations.
JD Sports, which has the majority of some 850 stores in
Britain with others trading in the Netherlands, Spain, France
and Germany, said the group was on course to meet profit
forecasts.
The firm, whose shares have more than doubled on a year ago,
is on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of
70.52 million pounds ($116.10 million), according to Reuters
data, up 17 percent on a year ago. ($1 = 0.6074 British pounds)