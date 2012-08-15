(Corrects company name in headline and text)

Aug 15 JDS Uniphase Corp : * Citigroup raises JDSU Corp price target to $17 from $16.50; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899