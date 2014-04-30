April 30 JDS Uniphase Corp, a maker of
communication testing and networking equipment, posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a delay in orders,
and it forecast current-quarter results below analysts'
estimates.
JDS Uniphase forecast adjusted profit of 10-14 cents per
share and revenue of $425 million to $445 million for the fourth
quarter ending June 28.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 17 cents per
share on revenue of $459 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
JDS Uniphase's net loss narrowed to $1.5 million, or 1 cent
per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $28 million, or 12
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 10 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $418 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per
share on revenue of $431.7 million.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)