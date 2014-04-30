* Forecasts fourth-qtr adj. profit $0.10-$0.14/shr vs est. $0.17

April 30 JDS Uniphase Corp, a maker of communication and networking equipment, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a delay in orders, and the company forecast current-quarter results below analysts' estimates.

JDS Uniphase's shares fell 8 percent in extended trading.

"Our fiscal third quarter revenue was impacted by later-than-expected carrier orders," Chief Executive Tom Waechter said in a statement on Wednesday.

JDS Uniphase forecast adjusted profit of 10-14 cents per share and revenue of $425 million to $445 million for the fourth quarter ending June 28.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $459 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JDS Uniphase's net loss narrowed to $1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended March 29 from $28 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 10 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $418 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $431.7 million.

JDS Uniphase's shares closed at $12.67 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)