BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
Aug 14 JDS Uniphase Corp's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for its products used in broadband networks, sending its shares up 4 percent after the bell.
The company recorded a loss of $24.3 million, or 10 cents per share, for the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, the company made a profit of 15 cents per share.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $439.3 million from a year earlier.
Analysts on an average were expecting a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $422.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $11.15 in extended trade. They closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash