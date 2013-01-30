Jan 30 JDS Uniphase Corp reported a quarterly profit on higher demand for its products used in broadband networks in the Americas.

Net income for the second quarter was $4.1 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a loss of $10.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $428.3 million.