LONDON May 7 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Operating margin, in 13 weeks to 27 april 2014, was 8.0%

* Intention to open approximately 30-40 pubs in following financial year

* For 13 weeks to 27 april 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 6.2%, and total sales increased by 10.9%.

* Expect full year margin to be in region of 8.0 to 8.3%

* Anticipate a reasonable outcome for year as a whole