LONDON, July 9 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* For 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 percent,

* In year to date (49 weeks to 6 july 2014), like-for-like sales increased by 5.4 percent

* Sales have been slightly weaker during world cup

* Operating margin, in 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, was 8.1 percent, in line with 8.1 percent year-to-date

* In next financial year, we expect operating margin to be in region of 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent

* Although sales have slowed in recent weeks, company remains confident of a reasonable outcome in current financial year