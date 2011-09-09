(Corrects total dividend to 12.0 pence per share)

J D Wetherspoon PLC : * J D Wetherspoon PLC total dividend 12 pence per share * Auto alert - J D Wetherspoon PLC final dividend 8 pence per share * Profit before tax and exceptional items -1.9% £66.8M (2010: £71.0M) * Operating margin after exceptional 0.0% items 9.0% (2010: 9.0%) * Revenue £1,072.0M (2010: £996.3M) * Board is aiming for a reasonable outcome in the current financial year." * Like-for-like sales +2.1% * To pay a final dividend of 8.0P per share, * Six weeks to 4 September 2011, like-for-like sales increased by 0.4%