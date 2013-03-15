* H1 pretax profit down 2.7 pct to 34.8 mln stg
* H1 revenue up 10 pct to 626.4 mln stg
* Like-for-like sales rise 7.3 pct in 6 weeks to Mar 10
* Says aims for "a reasonable outcome" in FY
LONDON, March 15 British pubs group JD
Wetherspoon posted a 2.7 percent fall in first-half
profit as higher costs and falling margins dampened rising sales
of its value-led deals.
The firm, which has over 800 pubs in Britain, said on Friday
pretax profit for the 26 weeks to Jan. 27 was 34.8 million
pounds ($52.38 million), down from 35.8 million pounds a year
ago. Revenue rose 10 percent to 626.4 million pounds, with
underlying sales up 6.9 percent.
Higher costs in areas such as tax and food pushed its margin
down 1 percent year-on-year to 8.3 percent for the first-half,
reducing the impact of rising sales brought on by cash-strapped
customers choosing its value-led offers over more expensive
competitors.
"It's not great to put our like-for-like sales up by 7
percent and to have no profit growth to show from it, it does
make me want to cry into my beer," Wetherspoon chairman Tim
Martin told Reuters, adding that he hoped improved products and
the look of his pubs would ultimately help to grow profit.
The firm said it expected tax and input costs to continue to
rise, but that the firm was aiming for "a reasonable outcome"
for the full-year. Like-for-like sales were up 7.3 percent in
the six weeks to March 10.
The group has long called for tax parity between pubs and
supermarkets, who pay virtually no value added tax on food,
allowing them to sell alcohol at much cheaper prices.
Rather than introduce a minimum pricing legislation on
alcohol, an idea being considered in Britain, the company said
tax parity between pubs and supermarkets would lead to a rise in
the average price paid on alcohol, and help the government to
meet health objectives.
Shares in Wetherspoon, which said it now expects to open 30
pubs this financial year, closed at 510 pence on Thursday, up 20
percent on a year ago, valuing the firm at around 640 million
pounds. ($1 = 0.6643 British pounds)