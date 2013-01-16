LONDON Jan 16 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Says in 11 weeks to January 13 like-for-like sales increased by 8.0 percent,

total sales rose 11.3 percent * Says expects operating margin for H1 to be around 8.2 percent, 1.1 percent

lower than the last financial year * Says board expects a reasonable outcome for the current financial year * Says in year to date like-for-like sales up 7.6 percent and total sales up

11.2 percent