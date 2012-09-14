LONDON, Sept 14 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Jd wetherspoon plc FY revenue 1,197.1 million STG up 9.3 percent

(2011: £1,072.0M) * Jd wetherspoon plc profit before tax and exceptional items 72.4

million STG up 5.8 percent (2011: £66.8M) * Jd wetherspoon plc dividends per share 12.0P (2011: 12.0P) * Jd wetherspoon plc 6 weeks to September 9 lfl sales up 8.4 percent;

total sales up 12.8 percent * Jd wetherspoon anticipates taxation and input costs will rise,

therefore aiming for a reasonable outcome in new FY