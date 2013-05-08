LONDON May 8 J D Wetherspoon PLC :
* Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.3 percent, total sales up 9.3
percent
* Jd wetherspoon expects lower lfl sales in Q4 than the
6.7 percent for
the year so far, given Q4 sales last year were 6.1 percent
* Jd wetherspoon operating margin in Q3 was 8.5 percent
versus 8.3
percent in H1, expects tax and input costs will continue to
rise
* Jd wetherspoon intends to open 20 to 25 pubs in the
following
financial year
* Jd wetherspoon company continues to aim for a
reasonable outcome in
the current financial year