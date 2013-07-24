July 24 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Jd wetherspoon Q4 like-for-like sales up 3.5 percent, total sales up

6.2 percent * Jd wetherspoon operating margin 9.5 percent versus 8.5 percent in Q3 * Jd wetherspoon on track to achieve a slightly better FY outcome

(before exceptional items) than previously anticipated Source text for Eikon: