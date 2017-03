Nov 6 J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Q1 like-for-like sales increased by 3.7% and total sales by 7.6%. * Operating margin was 8.3%, approximately 0.3% lower than the same period in

the last financial year * Margin in the quarter is a possible indicator for this financial year * Now anticipate opening 40 to 50 pubs in total this year * J d wetherspoon plc company remains confident of a reasonable outcome