Oct 8 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised stores.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to C$674.4 million ($603.98 million).

Net profit fell to C$53.6 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30, from C$208.2 million, or 99 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had reported a gain of C$158.3 million related to the investment in drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp a year earlier. ($1 = 1.1166 Canadian dollar)