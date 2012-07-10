(Corrects first paragraph to say company sold part of its stake
in Rite Aid, not the entire stake)
July 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group
Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit on a gain
related to the sale of a part of its stake in Rite Aid drug
stores.
Net profit rose to C$397.4 million ($389.7 million), or
C$1.81 per share, from C$49.9 million, or 22 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 3.2 percent to C$681.5 million.
($1 = 1.0199 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)