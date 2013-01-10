BRIEF-Clear Channel Airports renews contract with South Bend International Airport
* Clear channel airports renews contract with south bend international airport to provide digital media program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit as sales at its generic drug manufacturing subsidiary, Pro Doc, rose.
Net profit for the quarter rose to C$56.2 million ($56.93 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$51.2 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said revenue rose 2 percent to C$716.6 million. ()
* Clear channel airports renews contract with south bend international airport to provide digital media program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed a plan by Republican U.S. lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but influential conservative groups came out strongly against it, complicating the proposal's prospects for passage in Congress.