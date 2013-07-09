BRIEF-Napo Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
July 9 Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc's first-quarter profit fell 77 percent, mainly due to lower generic drug prices.
A slew of price control measures have crimped prescription sales growth at Jean Coutu and rivals such as Shoppers Drug Mart .
Jean Coutu's net profit fell to C$108.6 million ($102.9 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 1, from C$397.3 million, or C$1.81 per share, a year earlier.
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
* Elekta says Health Canada has issued a medical device license to Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife Icon Radiosurgery System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal says industry now faces more positive outlook after market brutal downturn