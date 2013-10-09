Oct 9 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc's quarterly profit rose more than four-fold due to a C$158.3 million ($153 million) gain from the sale of its investment in drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp.

Net profit rose to C$208.2 million, or 99 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended Aug. 31, from C$51.2 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to C$653.8 million from C$658.7 million a year earlier.