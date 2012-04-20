NEW YORK, April 20 Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc said on Friday it has sold 56 million shares in Rite Aid Corp, or nearly a quarter of its stake.

Jean Coutu has been Rite Aid's biggest shareholder since it sold its U.S. drugstores to Rite Aid in 2007, when Rite Aid shares were worth $6.70.

Jean Coutu sold 56 million shares of the 234.4 million it held at an average price of $1.51 per share. That leaves Jean Coutu with a 19.85 percent stake in Rite Aid, compared to 26.6 percent before the share sale.

The Canadian company will also lose one spot on Rite Aid's board, leaving it with two seats.

Rite Aid's sales have shown improvement in the last year and its shares have nearly doubled since hitting a 52-week low in early October. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Bernard Orr)