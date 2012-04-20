NEW YORK, April 20 Canadian drugstore chain Jean
Coutu Group Inc said on Friday it has sold 56 million
shares in Rite Aid Corp, or nearly a quarter of its
stake.
Jean Coutu has been Rite Aid's biggest shareholder since it
sold its U.S. drugstores to Rite Aid in 2007, when Rite Aid
shares were worth $6.70.
Jean Coutu sold 56 million shares of the 234.4 million it
held at an average price of $1.51 per share. That leaves Jean
Coutu with a 19.85 percent stake in Rite Aid, compared to 26.6
percent before the share sale.
The Canadian company will also lose one spot on Rite Aid's
board, leaving it with two seats.
Rite Aid's sales have shown improvement in the last year and
its shares have nearly doubled since hitting a 52-week low in
early October.
