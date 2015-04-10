(Sherry Bebitch Jeffe is a senior fellow at the Price School of
Public Policy at the University of Southern California. Douglas
Jeffe is a California public affairs consultant. The opinions
expressed here are their own.)
By Sherry Bebitch Jeffe and Douglas Jeffe
April 10 California Governor Jerry Brown
subscribes to the "canoe theory of politics" - paddle a little
to the left, a little to the right and then glide down the
middle. He is using this approach to get through the roiling
politics created by California's drought, the worst in the state
since record-keeping began.
In Brown's first go-round as California governor, from 1975
to 1983, he was regarded as an innovator with a political
agenda. Now, Brown is a wise elder of 77 and a consummate crisis
manager. His current tenure has been defined by the skill he
displayed in addressing the state's serious fiscal woes: He
controlled spending and finally persuaded voters to approve
limited tax increases. Brown's stewardship during the state's
multi-year drought could emerge as another key piece of his
legacy.
During the 1976-77 water crisis, the then-freshman governor
called for a voluntary 25 percent reduction in personal water
use statewide. According to the "Sacramento Bee," Brown "reduced
the spray of his shower head and, in a characteristic moment of
stagecraft, replaced a pitcher of water at a news conference
with a single cup." It was in keeping with his mantra at the
time: "Small is beautiful."
Today Brown wants to rally California by persuading everyone
to pull together. He has already led - and partially funded - a
2014 ballot campaign to pass a "slimmed down" $7.5-billion water
bond. The bond received only two "no" votes in the state
legislature and was passed by California voters with an
overwhelming 67 percent "yes" vote.
Brown was also able to push through emergency legislation,
including the first groundwater regulations in state history.
Republican lawmakers supported it as well. Political
partisanship has not emerged on most recent water issues, though
the longtime face-off between Southern California and Northern
California still matters.
Brown 2.0's governing style has been to push policy forward
without fomenting virulent opposition from major interest
groups. In dealing with the drought, for example, he is using
kid gloves with the politically and economically powerful
agribusiness industry, the state's biggest water consumer.
In 1982, Brown learned the hard way about the danger in
taking on the state's agricultural interests. After Brown pushed
through complex water legislation, two agri-business giants
spearheaded a statewide campaign to repeal it. The referendum
was thrashed by voters.
Brown's current mandatory cutbacks don't apply to
agriculture, though farmers consume 80 percent of the water in
California. Critics contend that Brown is bowing to special
interests. But farmers have already experienced big cuts in
their access to federal and State Water Project deliveries.
Additional forced cutbacks, many economists say, could have a
devastating impact on food supplies and prices in the state and
the country.
Brown has also learned another crucial lesson: A leader must
get out in front of a crisis. Brown saw what happened to his
former chief of staff, Gray Davis, while he was California
governor.
Davis inherited a state energy crisis in 2000 and 2001, but
his apparent indecision and defensiveness destroyed public
confidence in his administration. Combined with his subsequent
perceived mishandling of state budget deficits, it sparked the
recall election that installed Arnold Schwarzenegger in the
governorship.
One big advantage Brown has in dealing with the drought now
is his perennial role as a climate-change hawk. Although this
fierce drought cannot be tidily attributed to global warming,
most Californians believe that climate change is a real threat.
Brown's reputation helps in the regional battle over water,
too. Northern California has staunchly guarded its water. It
seemed to prefer that runoff from heavy downpours flow into the
Pacific Ocean rather than be diverted to the more populous, and
drier, south.
This time, however, the entire state is hard-hit. And the
public is looking at this crisis far differently. In the late
1970s, when California's "Governor Moonbeam" talked about
"climate change," it was regarded as another of his kooky "new
age" ideas. Californians, polls now show, don't talk like that
today.
One big reason that California has been able to grow and
prosper for more than 50 years is the California State Water
Project, the distribution system championed by then-Governor Pat
Brown, Jerry Brown's father. More than 50 years later, Jerry
Brown's water vision is likely to define the state's quality of
life and economic dynamics for the next 50 years.
No one can say that Brown never talked about environmental
problems. But he is no longer ridiculed as Governor Moonbeam.
Instead, Brown may now emerge as "Governor I-told-you-so."
