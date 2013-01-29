Jan 29 Jefferies Group Inc paid Chief
Executive Richard Handler $45.2 million in 2012, making him one
of Wall Street's most highly compensated executives, according
to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Handler's pay package included $1 million in salary, a $5
million bonus and $39 million in stock grants for the next three
years, according to the filing.
Jefferies' shares rose 35 percent in 2012, a year in which
the investment bank agreed to be bought by its biggest
shareholder, Leucadia National Corp. Handler is set to
take the reigns of the combined company from Leucadia CEO Ian
Cumming.
Handler made much less in 2011 - $1.2 million - but in 2010
he received $47.3 million, including grants for past and future
years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tallies pay
that was expensed during the company's fiscal year to calculate
total compensation.