Jan 29 Jefferies Group Inc paid Chief Executive Richard Handler $45.2 million in 2012, making him one of Wall Street's most highly compensated executives, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Handler's pay package included $1 million in salary, a $5 million bonus and $39 million in stock grants for the next three years, according to the filing.

Jefferies' shares rose 35 percent in 2012, a year in which the investment bank agreed to be bought by its biggest shareholder, Leucadia National Corp. Handler is set to take the reigns of the combined company from Leucadia CEO Ian Cumming.

Handler made much less in 2011 - $1.2 million - but in 2010 he received $47.3 million, including grants for past and future years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission tallies pay that was expensed during the company's fiscal year to calculate total compensation.