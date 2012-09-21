Sept 21 Jefferies Group Inc has agreed to pay two top executives up to $13 million a year from 2013 to 2015, with bonuses dependent on performance and subject to clawback provisions, the investment bank said in a regulatory filing.

The two executives - Chief Executive Richard Handler and Brian Friedman, who is chairman of the executive committee - will each get a $1 million salary and up to $12 million in bonus awards each year.

A subcommittee of the board of directors will decide whether to award the bonuses in cash, restricted stock or restricted stock units, Jefferies said in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.