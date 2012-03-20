* EPS 33 cents per share vs. 42 cents year-ago

* Higher costs, weak asset management revenue

March 20 Jefferies Group Inc reported lower first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, due to higher costs and a sharp drop in asset management revenue.

The midsize investment bank earned $77.1 million, or 33 cents per share, down 12 percent from the $87.3 million, or 42 cents per share, it earned in the same period a year before.

Jefferies' first quarter ended Feb. 29.

Results were weighed down by a 5 percent rise in non-interest expenses, lower revenue from commissions and principal transactions and more than a 76 percent decline in asset-management revenue, which fell to $5.6 million from $23.9 million.

The earnings still beat muted expectations from Wall Street analysts, who were looking for 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)