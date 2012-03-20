* Adjusted EPS 32 cents vs Street view 29 cents
* Q1 EPS 33 cents vs 42 cents a year ago
* Shares up on strong fixed-income trading
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
March 20 Jefferies Group Inc reported
stronger fixed-income trading and underwriting revenue, a signal
that Wall Street's most lucrative businesses are staging a
comeback.
Profit at the midsize investment bank fell from last year
because of higher costs, weak equity trading volumes and a loss
in the company's managed funds business. But strength across the
company's fixed-income and investment banking businesses
suggested that Jefferies had progressed from last fall, when its
very viability was being questioned.
The bank reported a profit for its fiscal first quarter,
ended Feb. 29, of $77 million, or 33 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $87 million, or 42 cents per share, year
earlier.
Adjusting for special items, Jefferies earned 32 cents per
share compared with the 29 cents per share estimated, on
average, by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I think the message is: 'We're back playing offense -- as
is always the case, guarded offense -- but we're looking to
build our company,'" Chief Executive Richard Handler said in an
interview.
Jefferies came under intense pressure after the Oct. 31
bankruptcy of brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd, which
crumbled under the weight of its European sovereign debt
holdings.
Soon after, bond ratings firm Egan-Jones said Jefferies was
in a similarly tenuous position and threatened to downgrade the
company to "junk" unless it reduced exposure to European
sovereign bonds and raised capital.
Jefferies disputed Egan-Jones' assertions and pointed to
what it said were factual errors in its analysis, but its shares
came under heavy pressure and signs of a client flight began to
appear.
Facing those pressures, management sold billions of dollars
worth of Greek, Irish, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish debt in a
matter of days and issued strongly worded statements decrying
what it called "malicious lies and false rumors."
The strategy worked to regain investor confidence: Jefferies
shares have more than doubled since hitting a low of $9.50 in
November, and are up 38.6 percent this year as of Monday's
close, compared with a 30.4 percent rise in the NYSE Arca
Securities Broker/Dealer Index.
"In periods when the world is upside down and the world is
on the fringe of systemic risk, there's no place for anyone to
hide," said Handler.
"Our goal is to always have a clean balance sheet so we can
not only survive those periods but be opportunistic" in terms of
making strategic acquisitions and taking market share from
rivals, he added.
Jefferies' first-quarter results showed clients coming back
to the table, particularly in the bond market, which bodes well
for Wall Street rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan
Stanley, which are set to report results next month.
Bond trading has historically been one of the most lucrative
businesses for Wall Street, but activity has been sluggish over
the past two years, in part because of concerns over the
solvency of European nations and banks. But actions taken by the
European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve to stabilize
markets and boost liquidity in late-2011 have led to a revival
in bond trading and debt issuance in recent months.
Jefferies' fixed-income trading revenue climbed 6.6 percent,
to $339.1 million, making it the biggest revenue line item for
the company last quarter. Debt underwriting revenue also rose 42
percent, to $89.7 million, more than offsetting a decline in
revenue from stock underwriting.
Handler said the bank has been stealing market share from
foreign rivals that have pulled back from the market.
Jefferies' advisory revenue also rose last quarter, despite
broad declines in mergers-and-acquisitions volume. The company,
which has hired dozens of investment bankers from larger rivals
including UBS AG, reported $149.9 million in revenue
from that business, up 18.6 percent from a year earlier.
Overall, Jefferies' revenue excluding mandatorily redeemable
preferred interest rose 2 percent, to $758.1 million from $741.9
million. Handler said the revenue reflected an annualized rate
of $3 billion, compared with $2.5 billion for all of 2011.
Weak stock market conditions were a drag on results, with
revenue down in both equities trading and underwriting. As a
result, Jefferies made further cuts to equities staff, Chief
Financial Officer Peregrine Broadbent said on a conference call.
From the end of its fiscal year through March 1, Jefferies
cut over 100 people from its payroll, mostly from equities and
related support staff, but it added 84 employees from acquiring
Hoare Govett in February and making strategic hires in Jefferies
Bache. The net change was 23 fewer employees, though
compensation costs rose slightly.
Jefferies shares were recently up 2.4 percent at $19.51 ,
after rising as high as $19.82.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, John Wallace and Steve Orlofsky)