Dec 18 Jefferies Group Inc reported a stronger adjusted fourth-quarter profit as the investment bank benefited from higher income from its fixed income unit.

Net income rose to $72 million, or 31 cents per share, from $48 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by its biggest shareholder, Leucadia National Corp for $2.76 billion, earned 35 cents per share on an adjusted basis.