METALS-Copper firmer after hefty overnight gains on supply woes
* Currency-based buying ahead of Yellen speech supports (Updates prices)
Dec 18 Jefferies Group Inc reported a stronger adjusted fourth-quarter profit as the investment bank benefited from higher income from its fixed income unit.
Net income rose to $72 million, or 31 cents per share, from $48 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which has agreed to be bought by its biggest shareholder, Leucadia National Corp for $2.76 billion, earned 35 cents per share on an adjusted basis.
* Currency-based buying ahead of Yellen speech supports (Updates prices)
* Announces detailed positive phase III results for investigational two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine for HIV treatment
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.