* Jefferies loses money in trading in 26 of 65 days

* Previous quarter lost money in 10 of 64 days

* Value at risk higher in interest rates, currencies

Oct 7 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N lost money in trading much more frequently last quarter as the investment bank took on more risk.

Jefferies said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it lost money in 26 out of 65 trading days for its fiscal third quarter, which ended Aug. 31. Losses exceeded $4 million on 10 days.

In the previous period, the company lost money on 10 of 64 trading days, with losses exceeding $4 million on one day.

Increased losses were "a result of increased volatility in underlying markets," Jefferies said.

The company's average daily value at risk rose 13.5 percent to $10.41 million last quarter. The company took more risk in interest rates and currency rates trading and reduced risk in equities and commodities trading.

Jefferies expects to realize a trading revenue loss at least as large as value-at-risk once every 20 days.

Last quarter, Jefferies earned $68.3 million, or 30 cents per share, higher than the year-ago amount of $44.8 million, or 22 cents per share.

The increase largely because of the company's acquisition of Prudential Bache, a large commodities trading business, from Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N). Excluding that business, Jefferies earned 10 cents per share. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)