* Jefferies loses money in trading in 26 of 65 days
* Previous quarter lost money in 10 of 64 days
* Value at risk higher in interest rates, currencies
Oct 7 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N lost money in
trading much more frequently last quarter as the investment
bank took on more risk.
Jefferies said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it
lost money in 26 out of 65 trading days for its fiscal third
quarter, which ended Aug. 31. Losses exceeded $4 million on 10
days.
In the previous period, the company lost money on 10 of 64
trading days, with losses exceeding $4 million on one day.
Increased losses were "a result of increased volatility in
underlying markets," Jefferies said.
The company's average daily value at risk rose 13.5 percent
to $10.41 million last quarter. The company took more risk in
interest rates and currency rates trading and reduced risk in
equities and commodities trading.
Jefferies expects to realize a trading revenue loss at
least as large as value-at-risk once every 20 days.
Last quarter, Jefferies earned $68.3 million, or 30 cents
per share, higher than the year-ago amount of $44.8 million, or
22 cents per share.
The increase largely because of the company's acquisition
of Prudential Bache, a large commodities trading business, from
Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N). Excluding that business,
Jefferies earned 10 cents per share.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York. Editing by
Robert MacMillan)