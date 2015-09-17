(Reworks story, adds background on fixed income trading)

By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran

Sept 17 Investment bank Jefferies said quarterly adjusted net earnings fell by nearly half after concerns over the slowing Chinese economy and the Greek debt crisis cut into trading volume and forced a writedown of assets.

New York-based Jefferies Group, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, posts results a month before most bigger Wall Street firms, and often give a sense of what is in store for its bigger rivals.

But analysts said banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley will not likely suffer trading drops that have nearly as big an impact on the bottom line as those at Jefferies.

Jefferies posted negative $18.2 million in bond trading revenue after writedowns in the three months ended Aug. 31, and adjusted net earnings fell to $46.8 million.

A year ago, it reported earnings of $89.5 million and bond trading revenue of $195 million.

Adjusted results excluded its struggling Bache commodities and financial derivatives unit, most of which has been sold to Societe Generale.

The bigger banks have less exposure in areas like the distressed debt of energy companies - where Jefferies has lost more than $90 million in the last nine months from 25 positions, analysts said.

"It's quite likely that Jefferies may not be completely representative of the results from more diversified banks," said Morningstar analyst Michael Wong.

Net earnings totaled $2.48 million, including Bache, which has its roots in one of the world's oldest commodities futures brokers, Prudential Bache. In the same quarter a year earlier, net earnings were $83.87 million.

Total adjusted net revenue tumbled 27 percent to $583.2 million, excluding Bache.

BOND TRADING PRESSURE

A number of bank CEOs said this week they expect trading revenue to be down in the third quarter.

Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan said on Wednesday that trading revenue may fall 5 percent to 6 percent during the quarter because of weakness in its fixed income business.

Citigroup Inc CFO John Gerspach said third- quarter trading revenue could decline by a similar amount.

Bond trading has been under pressure since the financial crisis as new rules discourage banks from trading off their own balance sheet and regulators demand that banks boost capital.

Some banks like UBS AG have gotten out of fixed income entirely while others like Morgan Stanley have shifted to less-volatile businesses like wealth management.

During the second quarter, bond trading revenue at every major bank, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, declined from the same period last year. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Dan Wilchins and Jeffrey Benkoe)