NEW YORK, Oct 17 Jefferies Group Inc has
hired Prem Parameswaran as global head of media and
telecommunications investment banking, the firm said on
Wednesday.
Parameswaran, who will be based in New York, joins the firm
from Deutsche Bank, where he spent nine years and was
most recently Americas head of media and telecommunications
investment banking.
"Our goal is to expand further our presence in the media and
telecom sectors.. and to take advantage of the rapid convergence
of media and telecom companies with technology companies,"
Benjamin Lorello, Jefferies' global head of investment banking,
said in a statement.
Parameswaran has more than 20 years of investment banking
experience, including more than 18 years focused on advising
media and telecommunications companies.
Prior to his role at Deutsche Bank, Parameswaran also spent
six years at Goldman Sachs Group in media and
communications investment banking and seven years at Salomon
Brothers in telecommunications investment banking.