NEW YORK, Oct 17 Jefferies Group Inc has hired Prem Parameswaran as global head of media and telecommunications investment banking, the firm said on Wednesday. Parameswaran, who will be based in New York, joins the firm from Deutsche Bank, where he spent nine years and was most recently Americas head of media and telecommunications investment banking. "Our goal is to expand further our presence in the media and telecom sectors.. and to take advantage of the rapid convergence of media and telecom companies with technology companies," Benjamin Lorello, Jefferies' global head of investment banking, said in a statement. Parameswaran has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, including more than 18 years focused on advising media and telecommunications companies. Prior to his role at Deutsche Bank, Parameswaran also spent six years at Goldman Sachs Group in media and communications investment banking and seven years at Salomon Brothers in telecommunications investment banking.