Oct 22 Jefferies Group Inc has hired Citigroup
banker Tom Mazzucco as managing director and head of
Internet investment banking, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
Mazzucco will be based in Jefferies' Silicon Valley office,
the person said.
Prior to his role as global head of Internet investment
banking at Citi, he headed UBS AG's Internet practice
and spent two years at Lehman Brothers and 14 years at Merrill
Lynch, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Additionally, the person said, Jefferies had hired UBS
banker Bill Frauenhofer in April as a managing
director and head of semiconductors and electronics investment
banking. Frauenhofer, who had a similar role at UBS, will also
be based in Silicon Valley.
Jefferies declined to comment.