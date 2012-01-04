(Adds decline comment from Jefferies)
Jan 4 Jefferies Group's executives
and employees at it prime brokerage unit have threatened to
leave over several issues including the recent restructuring and
year-end compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Jefferies executives and global head of the prime-brokerage
unit Glen Dailey had a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss the
issue, the Journal said.
In a response to the Journal, Dailey acknowledged the
discussions but said no one was leaving, adding, "family affairs
are now in order."
Large U.S. banks have planned to lay off around 40,000
employees so far as European sovereign debt crises and weak
economic growth hit their businesses. Wall Street bonuses are
also expected to decline as much as 30-40 percent this year.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, Jefferies lost eight clients
from its prime brokerage business but some of them returned and
34 others transferred cash balances to other custodians. The
investment bank also cut employees and made sharp cuts to the
bonus pool.
A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment on the
Journal report.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore;
Editing by Matt Driskill)