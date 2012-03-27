LONDON, March 27 Midsize U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group Inc is looking to set up a corporate lending business in Europe as part of its expansion plans in the region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The bank plans to establish a European financing arm this year in an effort to grab market share from rivals scaling back corporate lending, the FT said.

"We are working actively to develop corporate lending capacity [in Europe] and have underwritings in process," Brian Friedman, chairman of Jefferies' executive committee, was quoted as saying in the report.

Jefferies snapped up historic British stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland in February as part of its expansion in the London marketplace.

Jefferies could not be immediately reached for comment outside normal U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)