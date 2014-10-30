Oct 30 Sage Kelly, the head of Jefferies Group
LLC's healthcare investment banking group, is taking a leave of
absence from the firm as he wages a bitter divorce battle with
his estranged wife, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Kelly's voluntary leave follows a series of reports in New
York tabloids and websites, describing how his wife Christina
has accused him of drug abuse and erratic behavior, in an
attempt to gain primary custody of their two children.
Christina Kelly's claims also include allegations of drug
abuse among Jefferies' banking clients and other financial
industry professionals, according to the reports.
Sage Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. William Beslow, a lawyer for Christina Kelly, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.
The healthcare investment banking group has been among
Jefferies' best recent performers. Kelly was part of a team that
Jefferies lured from the Swiss bank UBS AG in 2009.
The case is Kelly v Kelly, New York State Supreme Court, New
York County, No. 160387/2014.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Jonathan Stempel)