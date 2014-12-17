Dec 17 Sage Kelly, the head of Jefferies Group LLC's healthcare investment banking group, resigned, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kelly, who is waging a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, had been on a leave of absence from the firm since November.

Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)