LONDON, March 22 Jefferies Bache, a subsidiary
of Jefferies Group is laying of five staff from its
commodities trading operations in London, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
Andy Ager, head of carbon and emissions, has left, a source
at the company said. Ager could not be reached for comment.
Another source said one staff member on the foreign exchange
desk, one in structured products, one in metals and one on the
marketing desk had also left.
A spokeswoman for Jefferies Bache declined to comment
Jefferies Bache has around 170 staff in London, of which
around half are responsible for trading or broking, one of the
sources said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush and Andew Allan; Editing by David
Hulmes)