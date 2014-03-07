BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
March 7 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group Inc trader Jesse Litvak guilty of defrauding clients on mortgage bond trades, a victory for the government as it probes whether banks cheated their customers in the years after the financial crisis.
Litvak, 39, was found guilty on Friday on all 15 counts he faced, following 1-1/2 days of deliberations by jurors in the federal court in New Haven, Connecticut. The trial began on Feb. 18.
Prosecutors accused Litvak of cheating clients out of more than $2 million by inflating bond prices, lying about how much Jefferies paid for them, and even inventing imaginary sellers.
They said he did this to boost Jefferies' profit and his own pay.
* State street appoints john lehner to head of investment manager services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, March 14 Israel's government will receive about 4 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) after Intel's planned $15.3 billion purchase of self-driving car tech firm Mobileye, helping the government cut more taxes, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Tuesday.