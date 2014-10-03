(Adds comments, case history and citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 3 A federal appeals court signaled
that former Jefferies Group Inc managing director Jesse Litvak
has a good chance to overturn his conviction for defrauding
mortgage bond investors after the 2008 financial crisis.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted
Litvak's bid to stay out of prison while he appeals his March 7
conviction by a federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut, which
resulted in a two-year prison term.
In a brief order, a three-judge appeals court panel said
Litvak has raised "a substantial question of law or fact likely
to result in reversal."
Litvak had been scheduled to go to prison on Nov. 5.
Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.
"We're pleased with today's ruling and look forward to
presenting our arguments on appeal," Kannon Shanmugam, a partner
at Williams & Connolly representing Litvak, said in an email.
Thomas Carson, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in
Connecticut, declined to comment.
Litvak, a married father of two who turns 40 on Oct. 12, was
the first person charged under a law banning major fraud against
the United States through the federal bailout known as the
Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Prosecutors accused him of lying to customers such as
AllianceBernstein Holding LP from 2009 to 2011 about
prices of mortgage-backed securities, including participants in
TARP's Public-Private Investment Program, generating more than
$2 million for Jefferies and boosting his own pay.
Jurors convicted Litvak on all 15 counts he faced, including
11 fraud counts.
Litvak claimed that his customers were professionals who
would have known if they were overpaying. He also said he had
acted in good faith, using sales tactics that were common at
Jefferies and approved by his supervisors.
In court papers, Shanmugam said jurors erred in finding that
Litvak's alleged misrepresentations were material, and were
instructed incorrectly by Chief Judge Janet Hall of the
Connecticut district court on fraudulent intent.
He also said Hall wrongly excluded expert witness testimony
on materiality and good faith, and testimony that Litvak's sales
tactics had been in "widespread use" at Jefferies.
On March 12, Jefferies agreed to enter a nonprosecution
agreement and pay $25 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil
probes into its alleged failure to supervise Litvak and other
traders. It was not charged in Litvak's criminal case.
The appeal is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2902.
