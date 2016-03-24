LONDON, March 24 Peter Bacchus is stepping down from Jefferies Group as global head of metals and mining and co-head of European investment banking after five years, two banking sources said.

Bacchus joined the company in March 2011 from Morgan Stanley, where he had also been global head of metals and mining.

He will be taking on a senior advisory role at the bank and won't be replaced in his current position, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Jefferies Group, owned by Laucadia National Corp, declined to comment.

The investment bank sold most of its commodities futures broker Bache to French bank Societe Generale last year, as the unit struggled with high costs and falling fees. (Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Mark Potter)