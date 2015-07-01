July 1 Jefferies LLC has hired an eight-person
team from BB&T Corp to offer investment banking advice
to automotive aftermarket companies, from suppliers and
distributors to retailers and installers, people familiar with
the matter said.
The team will be led by Rex Green and Jonathan Carey, who
established BB&T's automotive aftermarket industry practice in
2004, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified
because the appointments are not public.
Green and Carey have been named managing directors and
global co-heads of Jefferies' automotive aftermarket investment
banking, the people added. The team will be based in Boston.
Jefferies declined to comment while BB&T did not respond to
a request for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)